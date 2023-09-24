Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Aaditya Thackeray says 'Aaj Rajneeti nahi, Ragneeti hai' at airport

With each passing minute, the grand moment of the much-hyped Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding comes closer. The excited fans are eagerly waiting for the official pictures to come out. Meanwhile, social media is creating quite a stir with the inside photos of the wedding celebrations and videos of the guests arriving for the couple’s big day. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to tie the nuptial knot today in some time in Udaipur. Amongst the attendees, Indian politician, Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray was spotted at the airport as he arrived in Udaipur.

Aaditya Thackeray showers love on Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra

On Sunday, September 24, Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray, the son of former CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray was also spotted at the airport. The young politician was extremely joyous leaving for the special event. Aaditya was captured exiting the Udaipur airport while guarded by security guards. He was seen in a check shirt opted with denim jeans.

The young politician also acknowledged the paps and expressed his happiness. He was heard saying, “Rajasthan mein har baar aa kar khushi hi hoti hai aur Raghav ji aur Parineeti ji ki shadi ke liye aaye hain to bahut hi anand hai…boht baar aaye hain yahan…abhi shubhkamnayein dene hi toh jaa raha hun. (I really feel happy to be in Rajasthan every time and today it is delightful owing to Raghav ji and Parineeti ji’s wedding. I’ve been here so many times and going to congratulate the couple)."

Aaditya further dodged any political questions and quipped, “Aaj Raajneeti nahi, RaagNeeti hai” (It’s not politics today, its RaagNeeti today). Have a look:

On the other hand, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh was spotted with his family while he left for Udaipur. He was accompanied by his beautiful wife and actress, Pooja Basra, and their son, Jovan Veer Singh Plaha.

The married couple to be, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is going to tie the nuptial knot in the luxury hotels in Udaipur. The lively Baraat procession will head from the Taj Lake Palace to the main venue, The Leela Palace Hotel, as per reports in a section of the media. Reportedly, the chosen theme for the main wedding is ‘Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding’.

