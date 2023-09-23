Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: AAP MP Sanjay Singh spotted arriving at Udaipur airport-WATCH

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha’s wedding is undoubtedly the most awaited big fat Punjabi wedding of the year. We can’t wait to see the union of the duo and how ‘Jab Bollywood met Politics (When Bollywood met politics)’. As our favorite actress Parineeti Chopra is getting all prepped for her wedding with Raghav Chadha, their love story seems to be nothing less than a fairytale. Notably, Pari and Raghav Chadha were spotted earlier arriving in Udaipur for their wedding, followed by various guests. It seems like the next on the wedding guest list is Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh as he was spotted arriving for the wedding at Udaipur airport.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrives in Udaipur for Ragh-Neeti wedding

The preparations for the most awaited big fat Punjabi wedding seem to be in full swing as guests have begun to arrive to rejoice in the union of their favorite couple. While several guests are set to join the adorable couple for their big day, it seems like the next guest is Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh as he was spotted at Udaipur airport for our favorite couple’s wedding.

Chopra sisters Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti have always set some serious sister goals! Priyanka, being the elder one always seems to be a doting sister to Parineeti. While several guests have started arriving for the Ragh-Neeti wedding, recently, an exclusive report by Filmfare surfaced, which stated that the Bajirao Mastani actress will skip Pari’s wedding owing to her prior work commitments. Amid the reports, Priyanka recently took to her Instagram stories to wish her ‘little one’ love as her big day approaches. Sharing a happy picture of Pari, she said, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. Always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings” and tagged Parineeti and Raghav in her story.

Well, we totally agree with you Priyanka, as we too wish Parineeti all the love and contentment as she heads toward this next big chapter of her life with her dream man Raghav Chadha!

