Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Actor's dad is all smiles; Harbhajan Singh arrives for Sufi night

The most-awaited shaadi of the year has finally kickstarted. Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician beau Raghav Chadha are enjoying their first big pre-wedding event ahead of the wedding on September 24 in Rajasthan. The residence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member is beautifully lit up in Delhi for the event. Today, September 20, the couple hosted a Sufi night for their close friends and family members.

Harbhajan Singh arrives for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Sufi night

Celebrations have just begun for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding. The first Delhi event is happening at Raghav’s home which is attended by their close acquaintances. After Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, and her brother, Siddharth, retired Indian team cricketer-turned-politician, Harbhajan Singh was spotted outside the venue. The celebrity decided to go desi for the look and sported a traditional Punjabi kurta-pajama set. The cricket commentator rounded his look with a black turban and indo-western boots of the same color.

Parineeti Chopra’s father is all smiles

A daughter’s wedding is the biggest event of a father’s life. It brings out all the emotions. Actress Parineeti Chopra’s father Pawan Chopra is just like the rest. Back in May this year when the couple got engaged in a private ceremony, he was spotted wiping off his tears in one of the pictures shared by the Shuddh Desi Romance actor. A while back, Pari’s father came out of the venue to pose for the paparazzi eagerly waiting for the couple to grace them with their presence and pose for their lenses.

Dressed in a green kurta with white pants and a black waistcoat, the proud and happy father posed for the paps. The smile on his face showcases how elated he is.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

After wrapping up a couple of pre-wedding functions in Delhi which also includes a fun family cricket match, the couple will be flying off to Udaipur, Rajasthan for a dreamy wedding at The Leela Palace on September 24.

