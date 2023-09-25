Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Actress TEARS up during bidaai; Chopra family gets emotional too

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now a married couple, and they tied the knot in a grand wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur yesterday, on September 24th. Their wedding was attended by a number of politicians such as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray. Celebs such as Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra, Manish Malhotra, and Sania Mirza were also present. Meanwhile, details from the bidaai have now been revealed.

Parineeti Chopra gets emotional during her bidaai

Filmfare shared details about the bidaai, revealing that Parineeti was overcome with emotions and she teared up. A source informed the tabloid that the Mission Raniganj actress couldn’t stop crying while the bidaai was being performed. Not just Parineeti, but the entire Chopra family got emotional and teared up too. The Chopra family was reportedly applauding for the newlyweds the loudest at the bidaai.

Meanwhile, visuals of the wedding venue being beautifully illuminated surfaced on Instagram last evening. The song Kabira from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani played in the background during the bidaai. In case you missed it, check out the video below!

Guests at Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s wedding

Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, and Harbhajan Singh arrived in Udaipur yesterday to join Parineeti and Raghav’s celebrations. Meanwhile, Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra gave the wedding a miss. PeeCee’s mom Madhu Chopra, however, arrived in Udaipur on Friday, and was present for all pre-wedding festivities ever since.

While Priyanka Chopra couldn’t attend the wedding, she sent a heartfelt message for her cousin Parineeti on Instagram. On Saturday, the Quantico actress took to her Instagram stories to post a happy picture of Parineeti. Sending wishes to her cousin, Priyanka wrote, “I hope you are as happy and as content as this on your big day little one...Always wishing you so much love...#Newbeginnings."

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Fans gush over couple's first pic from reception; call them 'gorgeous'