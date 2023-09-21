Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Actress to wear THIS designer’s outfit for her big day?

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party politician Raghav Chadha’s wedding is all set to take place soon in Udaipur, and the pre-wedding festivities have already commenced! An Ardas ceremony was held in Delhi yesterday, followed by a Sufi night, which was attended by their close friends and family members. Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra, and brother Siddharth Chopra, cricketer Harbhajan Singh were among those who arrived for the festivities in Delhi. The couple and their families are expected to jet off to Udaipur soon. Meanwhile, a few details about Parineeti’s outfit for her big day have been revealed.

Parineeti Chopra to wear Manish Malhotra lehenga for her wedding with Raghav Chadha

As per a report in India Today, Parineeti has entrusted her friend and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra with the outfit for her wedding day. Parineeti will be a Manish Malhotra bride, and she has reportedly opted for a pastel-colored lehenga for her wedding. A source informed the tabloid, “Parineeti and Manish share a long friendship. Manish is very well aware of Pari’s style and what she wants for her wedding. Hence, the actress was always clear that she will be a Manish Malhotra bride. Parineeti is going for a basic solid pastel coloured lehenga for her wedding. She will accentuate the look with statement jewellery.”

Parineeti Chopra had opted for a pastel outfit by Manish Malhotra, for her engagement ceremony with Raghav Chadha.

Meanwhile, yesterday, designer Pawan Sachdeva confirmed Raghav Chadha is going to wear his designs for all functions. As he arrived for the Sufi night, the paparazzi asked him, "Sir aapka designs pehen raha hai Raghav?" To which the designer said, "Haan ji." The paparazzi then asked Sachdeva if the groom was wearing his designs for all functions. In his response, the designer confirmed by nodding his head.

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Raghav’s families will arrive in Udaipur tomorrow, on September 22. The festivities in Udaipur will commence with the Choora ceremony on September 23. The wedding will take place at The Leela in Udaipur on September 24.

