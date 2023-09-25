Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and others wish the newlyweds

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have sealed their love with a lavish wedding in Udaipur on September 24, making their love official. After several days of excitement over pre-wedding photos and videos, the couple has now released their official wedding pictures, bringing joy to their eager fans. Soon after Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dropped the pictures, several A-listed celebrities took to their Instagram handle to wish the newlyweds. After Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma, and others, now, some more celebrities have been added to the list.

Bollywood celebs wish Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have finally dropped the highly anticipated official wedding photos on social media today, and they are being showered with love and heartfelt wishes from everyone. Now, a few other A-listed celebrities have wished the couple. Have a look:

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Congratulations dearest of all ones.. Wishing you both a wholesome ride ahead.. Welcome to the club,” along with a balloon, sun, and a party emoji.

Arjun Kapoor used Ishaqzaade reference for his co-star and wishing Parineeti and Raghav, he wrote, “Here’s to celebrating this beautiful couple !!! Ishq humesha rahe aur thoda zyada hi rahe @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88,” and added a red heart emoji.

Katrina Kaif also took to her Instagram story and wrote, “Many congratulations and wishing you both a lifetime of happiness and togetherness !!! @raghavchadha88 @parineetichopra,” and added an evil eye emoji.





Karan Johar too posted an Instagram story for the lovebirds and wishing them, he wrote, “Only love and blessings for you @parineetichopra and huge congratulations to you @raghavchadha88 how gorgeous you both look,” along with a string of red heart emojis.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story and made a heartfelt post. Sharing the couple’s picture, she wrote, “Many congratulations @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 Wish you the best always… Love, Saif and Kareena,” and added a heart string of green heart sticker.

Sonam Kapoor too wished the couple on her Instagram story and wrote, “Congratulations @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88 may you have the happiest union!”

Vicky Kaushal also shared his heartfelt wishes and sharing Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding picture in his Instagram story, he wrote, “Many congratulations! May God bless you both a lifetime of happiness together,” and added an evil eye and folded hands emoji.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

The highly-anticipated wedding of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha happened in Udaipur on September 24. They got married with their loved ones around them in two luxurious hotels: The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace. Raghav's Baraat, the groom's procession, left from The Taj Lake Palace on boats, with the beautiful sunset in the backdrop.

