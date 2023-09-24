Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann enjoy Navraj Hans' electrifying act at 90s themed party; WATCH

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding celebrations have kicked off in full swing, and it's a grand and opulent affair in Rajasthan. The couple is tying the knot at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, with the picturesque Pichola Lake as the backdrop. Despite the romantic setting, they are ensuring there's plenty of music and dance to keep the festivities lively. Ahead of their fairytale wedding, the couple had hosted a 90s-themed party on Saturday which featured the performance of the renowned Punjabi singer Navraj Hans.

Navraj Hans performs at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav’s 90s-themed party ahead of their wedding

On September 23, soon-to-be bride and groom Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had hosted a 90s-themed party ahead of their wedding. The party featured renowned Punjabi singer Navraj Hans’s performance, son of famous Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans. He sang many Bollywood numbers like Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Punjabi songs like Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya, Gud Naal Ishq Mitha among others. In a clip shared by one of the fan pages of Parineeti Chopra, pariinspired, a few glimpses from the couple’s Mehendi and Sangeet Ceremony were shared along with the Navraj Hans’s performance. In the clip, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are also seen enjoying the celebrations. HAVE A LOOK:

Priyanka Chopra’s heartwarming wish for her sister Parineeti Chopra ahead of her wedding with Raghav Chadha

Amid reports suggesting that the soon-to-be bride's cousin sister Priyanka Chopra might miss Parineeti and Raghav's wedding due to some prior work commitments, there is no official confirmation. Priyanka, on her Instagram story, shared a lovely picture of Parineeti relaxing at a picturesque location. In the picture, Parineeti has donned a black one-shoulder top with multi-colored pants, and a beige hat, along with a drink in her hand. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88.” HAVE A LOOK:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot today at The Leela Palace, Udaipur. For more updates on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

