Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann get grand welcome by groom’s parents; WATCH

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are about to tie the knot in just a couple of hours. The duo is currently in Udaipur where all the pre-wedding ceremonies are taking place. Tomorrow on September 24th, the two will finally say their vows. Ahead of the wedding, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann arrived at the venue and received a warm welcome.

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann receive warm welcome in Udaipur

Today, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrived in Udaipur to attend the wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Both the politicians received a warm welcome from the parents of Chadha as they were garlanded and hugged at the venue. Earlier today, both Kejriwal and Mann were spotted at Udaipur airport as they came out to reach the wedding venue.

Check out the video!

Sania Mirza to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

Popular tennis player Sania Mirza today took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with the bride-to-be. In it, the two can be seen hugging each other tightly. Mirza wrote, “Congratulations beautiful girl. My turn to give you the Biggest jhappi.” With this story, she has confirmed that she will be attending their wedding in Udaipur. Both Sania and Parineeti share a close bond and they had also appeared together on Neha Dhupia's chat show back in 2019. According to ANI, around 100 security guards have been placed at the venue ahead of the wedding. The phone cameras of all the guests have been taped in order to avoid clicking and capturing the ceremony. On September 24, the celebrations will kick start with Raghav's Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace. After this, the Baraat procession will begin at around 2 p.m from Taj Lake Palace. Post that, the jaimala ceremony, pheras and vidai will take place.

