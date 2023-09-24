Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Band members en route to venue for couple's grand celebrations

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set for their grand wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, today. The wedding preparations are in full swing, and the groom's first look has already been unveiled. Ahead of the celebrations, band members were spotted making their way to the venue by boat, promising a musical and rhythmic ceremony.

Band members headed for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have a packed schedule for their wedding day. It starts with the groom's Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace at 1 p.m., themed as 'Threads of Blessings.' Following that, the lively Baraat procession will kick off at 2 p.m. and head to the main venue, The Leela Palace hotel. Moments ago, the band members were spotted making their way to the celebrations via boat. Have a look:

Raghav was recently captured by the paparazzi, looking dashing in an ivory sherwani. While Parineeti's bridal look remains a highly anticipated sight, her appearance from the 90s-themed bash last night has been revealed. Parineeti looked stunning in a shimmering silver lehenga, with her long straight hair, minimal makeup, and delicate mehndi adorning her hands, enhancing her beauty.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding theme and outfits

The chosen theme for the main wedding is reportedly ‘Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.’ In terms of the groom's attire, Raghav's designer, Pawan Sachdeva, previously shared exclusive details with Pinkvilla about his wedding outfits. Pawan mentioned, “He (Raghav) likes to wear a very well fitted thing, very sharp and his choice is very classy which goes with his looks also. He has princely looks, kind of a prince and his profession is a politician so he keeps things very minimal, classy, and well-fitted. Keeping all that in mind and following the theme, we have made the attire. And the looks are gonna be sherwani, tuxedos, indo-westerns, asymmetrical kurtas with jackets, and bundi and kurtas, what he likes to wear.”

As for Parineeti, she is anticipated to shine in a Manish Malhotra outfit, just like she did at her engagement. The renowned designer has already arrived in the city to attend the forthcoming wedding ceremony.

