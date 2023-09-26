Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride and groom groove under an umbrella in adorable inside video

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra undoubtedly form an endearing couple. The lovebirds tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on September 24 and have now returned to Delhi. Following the release of enchanting pictures from their wedding celebration, the couple's bond is now evident in the inside videos and glimpses that have emerged on the internet. In a new clip, the couple can be observed dancing beneath an umbrella, exuding cuteness and affection.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha groove under an umbrella during their wedding ceremony

On September 24, draped in pastel-colored attire and radiating regal charm, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got married at The Leela Palace hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, surrounded by their loved ones. A new video, now circulating on social media, captures the endearing couple dancing while holding an umbrella and strolling down the aisle amidst the enchanting decor adorned with white flowers. In the video, the night has descended, and the couple is resplendent in their wedding attire. A camera stand is visible in front of them, suggesting that their delightful antics were part of a wedding photoshoot. It is evident that Raghav and Parineeti make for a perfect match. Have a look:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding reception

Following a 90s themed pre-wedding party and a busy wedding day filled with rituals such as the Jaimala, Pheras, and Vidai, the couple enjoyed a grand reception at night. Earlier, their reception look had been leaked, with Parineeti stunning in a soft pink saree adorned with matching choora and her wedding jewelry, complemented by the prominent sindoor in her hair parting. Raghav looked dashing in a black tuxedo suit.

Today, the couple departed for Delhi and graciously posed for cameras upon their arrival, exuding the radiant aura of newlyweds. They were attired in traditional outfits, with the new bride proudly displaying her mangalsutra. They also performed the Griha Pravesh ritual at their Delhi residence. Raghav and Parineeti are expected to host additional receptions for their colleagues and friends in the near future.

Pinkvilla will continue to provide more inside updates from this celebrity wedding!

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma: 5 actresses who nailed the bridal look in reel and real life