Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride gives heartwarming hugs to her in-laws; Watch inside video

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have embarked on a new chapter in their lives together. Following their courtship and engagement, the couple took the significant step of getting married in a splendid ceremony on September 24. This union not only binds them but also brings their families closer. A heartwarming display of this connection was captured in an inside video, where the newlywed Parineeti was seen sharing warm embraces with Raghav's parents during the celebratory moments.

Parineeti Chopra hugs Raghav Chadha’s parents on wedding day

A recent video circulating on the internet captures the heartwarming moments of actress Parineeti Chopra, who had just tied the knot, sharing warm embraces with her husband Raghav Chadha's parents on her wedding day. Dressed in her bridal attire, Parineeti approached them with a radiant smile on her face, and her genuine comfort and connection with her new family members were clearly visible. Have a look:

Priyanka Chopra welcomes Raghav Chadha to their family

In another touching display of family bonding, Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra extended a warm welcome to Raghav Chadha into the family through a special post on Instagram. She shared pictures from the couple's wedding and expressed her affection in the caption. Priyanka wrote, “Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us. Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra.”

It's worth noting that although Priyanka couldn't attend the grand wedding in Udaipur due to prior work commitments, her mother, Madhu Chopra, was present at the event to bless Parineeti and share her happiness.

Earlier today, the couple made their marriage official by sharing beautiful photographs along with the caption, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.” We cannot wait for the glimpses of their upcoming receptions. Excitement is building as we eagerly await glimpses of their upcoming receptions.

