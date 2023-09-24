Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride, groom's first pics OUT; singer Navraj Hans drops heartfelt post

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding celebrations have started with a bang in Rajasthan. They are getting married at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, overlooking the beautiful Pichola Lake. Despite the romantic setting, they've added lots of music and dance to make the festivities vibrant. Before their dreamy wedding, the couple threw a 90s-themed party on Saturday, featuring a performance by the famous Punjabi singer Navraj Hans. Now, the singer has taken to his Instagram handle to share some highly awaited pictures with the couple.

Punjabi singer Navraj Hans shares Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first pics

On 23 September, ahead of their wedding, the soon-to-be bride and groom, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, organized a 90s-themed Sangeet ceremony. The event included a lively performance by the well-known Punjabi singer Navraj Hans, the son of the famous Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans. He entertained the guests with a mix of Bollywood classics like Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Punjabi hits like Dil Chori Sada Ho Gaya and Gud Naal Ishq Mitha. Now, the singer took to his Instagram handle to share some highly anticipated pictures with the bride and groom Parineeti and Raghav from their Sangeet night. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Wishing the adorable & made for each other, couple @parineetichopra ji & @raghavchadha88 ji a very happy married life. It was an absolute pleasure performing last night for the Sangeet ceremony. Stay blessed,” and added a folded hand emoji and a red heart emoji. HAVE A LOOK: