Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride is the happiest as she walks down the aisle; WATCH inside video

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha finally tied the knot on Sunday, September 24th in Udaipur. The ceremony was attended by several high-profile names including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Now, a video of the actress walking down the aisle has been doing rounds on the internet.

Parineeti Chopra is a happy bride as she walks down the aisle

Just a day after their wedding, a video of the newlywed Parineeti Chopra walking down the aisle was shared on the internet. A fan page named Parineeti Chopra Obsession shared the video on Instagram in which she can be seen smiling. The actress looks happy as she walks down the aisle towards her groom. Parineeti looked absolutely gorgeous in her mesmerizing wedding lehenga.

Check out the video:

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann shares inside PIC from the wedding

Recently, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shared a picture from Parineeti and Raghav's wedding day. The picture has the newlywed couple Parineeti and Raghav Chadha, along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and their family members. Mann shared his warm wishes to the couple and wrote in Gurumukhi: "Congratulations to younger brother @raghavchadha88 and Parineeti Chopra for the new journey of life.... May the couple always be safe... May happiness and joy on faces remain like this..."

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share their wedding pics

Earlier in the morning, the couple took to Instagram to share some really lovely pictures from their wedding. The caption read, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

Several celebrities congratulated the newlyweds including Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, and Kareena Kapoor among others. The pictures consisted of a happy bride and groom in their pastel-colored ensembles.

For their reception, Chopra donned a soft pink saree while Raghav looked dapper in a black tuxedo. The couple is expected to have two reception ceremonies in both Delhi and Mumbai in the next few days.

For more inside pictures from the wedding, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann drops inside PIC with couple, Arvind Kejriwal