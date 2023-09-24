Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride looks resplendent at Mehendi ceremony; see Dolly Sidhu's post
Singer Dolly Sidhu Minhas shared heartwarming post as she shared picture with Parineeti Chopra from the actress's Mehendi ceremony. Have a look!
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are soon to get married on September 24 in Udaipur. Ahead of their fairytale wedding, the couple enjoyed their pre-wedding festivities with their family and friends. Now, a while ago, singer Dolly Sidhu Minhas shared a picture with Parineeti from her Mehendi ceremony. It was quite a private ceremony.
Dolly Sidhu shares picture with Parineeti Chopra from Mehendi ceremony
On September 24, singer Dolly Sidhu Minhas who performed at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's 90s-themed party, shared a picture with the bride. The actress can be seen flaunting her Mehendi look in a blue dress along with white pants. The actress also wore a piece of heavy jewelry and her hands can be seen filled with mehendi designs.
Sharing the picture, the singer wrote, "We feel honoured to be a part of your wedding .. had a great time performing at your mehendi ceremony. Family & friends were really amazing…. We wish both Raghav and parineeti a happy married life … thanks for having us.."
Take a look:
