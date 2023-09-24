Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride looks resplendent at Mehendi ceremony; see Dolly Sidhu's post

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are soon to get married on September 24 in Udaipur. Ahead of their fairytale wedding, the couple enjoyed their pre-wedding festivities with their family and friends. Now, a while ago, singer Dolly Sidhu Minhas shared a picture with Parineeti from her Mehendi ceremony. It was quite a private ceremony.

Dolly Sidhu shares picture with Parineeti Chopra from Mehendi ceremony

On September 24, singer Dolly Sidhu Minhas who performed at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's 90s-themed party, shared a picture with the bride. The actress can be seen flaunting her Mehendi look in a blue dress along with white pants. The actress also wore a piece of heavy jewelry and her hands can be seen filled with mehendi designs.

Sharing the picture, the singer wrote, "We feel honoured to be a part of your wedding .. had a great time performing at your mehendi ceremony. Family & friends were really amazing…. We wish both Raghav and parineeti a happy married life … thanks for having us.."

Take a look: