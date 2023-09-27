Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride recorded melodious song for hubby which played during ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are currently in the spotlight due to their enchanting love story and fairy-tale wedding. The couple recently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony set against the stunning backdrop of Udaipur. Numerous inside videos and photos from their wedding have surfaced on the internet, offering glimpses of their deep connection and affirming that they are indeed a perfect match.

Adding a special touch to their wedding, Parineeti went the extra mile to express her love and affection for her husband Raghav by recording a song dedicated to him, which was played during their ceremony. This heartfelt gesture adds a layer of emotion and personalization to their already magical day.

Parineeti Chopra records a special song for her wedding to Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24 at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, surrounded by their close-knit circle of loved ones. An inside video from their exquisite ceremony made its way onto social media, capturing a heartfelt moment between the couple. In the video, Parineeti and Raghav, dressed in their splendid wedding attire and adorned with varmalas, share an intimate moment while a song sung by Parineeti herself plays in the background. Parineeti seals the affectionate moment with a sweet kiss on her husband's cheek.

Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra's singing prowess

For the unversed, Parineeti is a talented singer and has previously contributed her vocals to songs in her films. For her wedding, she recorded a song titled 'O Piya,' composed by Gaurav Dutta. This melodious composition serves as a heartfelt expression of her love for Raghav, adding a personal and touching element to their special day.

More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

Raghav and Parineeti’s wedding was a grand two-day affair, featuring pre-wedding festivities that included a 90s-themed party, followed by the main wedding day. All traditional rituals, including the Jaimala, Pheras, and Bidaai, were conducted with utmost significance. The celebrations culminated with a reception that marked the end of the night.

Raghav and Parineeti made their official wedding announcement on Instagram, sharing beautiful photographs accompanied by a caption that expressed, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time.. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

