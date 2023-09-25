Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride's brother Shivang welcomes 'Jeej' to family; 'Love you both...'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married utmost dreamily over the weekend. Marking a full stop to the eagerness of the fans, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has finally shared wedding pictures on her Instagram account, and needless to say, our very own RagNeeti look as adorable as ever. While Parineeti posted the pictures to share the official wedding announcement, a heap of congratulatory posts and messages followed. Now, Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang Chopra seems to be thrilled as he welcomes his ‘jeej’ to the family. Check out his post inside.

Parineeti Chopra’s brother Shivang is thrilled to welcome his ‘jeej’ to Chopra family

The big fat Punjabi wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha has left fans going gaga. Now Pari’s brother too seems to be thrilled as he welcomed his ‘jeej’ to the family by sharing a heartwarming note along with Mr and Mrs Chadha’s wedding photographs.

“Some things just feel right. Some people just feel right. Some emotions are just beautiful. Some moments are just beautiful. For the Chopra’s and the Chadha’s….all of this WAS JUST BEAUTIFUL. Welcome to the family Jeej. @raghavchadha88 Welcome to the craziness which is the Chopra family. @parineetichopra Youve made a stunning bride next to this handsome young vibey dude. Love you both to pluto and back,” said Shivang in his caption.

Want to know more about the RagNeeti wedding? Let’s dive into the details

The Hasee Toh Phasee actress and politician Raghav Chadha got married on September 24 leaving their fans elated. The main theme for the gala wedding ceremony was 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding'. The grand wedding celebrations took place in Udaipur, where several guests close to Mr and Mrs Chadha arrived, to join in rejoicing along with the adorable duo.

For the outfits, while Raghav opted for outfits designed by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, it is being reported that Parineeti’s dreamy bridal attire was designed by Manish Malhotra.



