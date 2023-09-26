Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride's father looks happiest as he performs wedding rituals; Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finally tied the knot in Udaipur Rajasthan on September 24th. The wedding was attended by several high-profile politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Recently, a video has surfaced which shows Parineeti's father performing rituals during the wedding.

Parineeti Chopra's father performs wedding rituals

A new video from the wedding has surfaced on the internet which shows Parineeti Chopra's father happily performing some of the wedding rituals. We can see him praying with folded hands while sitting right beside Raghav Chadha. The video was shared by the Instagram handles, raghav.chadhafan and parineeti.paradise.

Check out the video:

Aditya Thackeray congratulates the couple

Shiv Sena (UT) politician Aditya Thackeray recently took to Instagram to congratulate Parineeti and Raghav on their wedding. He shared a picture with the couple and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to you both. Wishing you a lifetime of joy, good health and love!"

Bhagwant Mann also congratulated the couple

Yesterday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann shared a picture from the wedding day to congratulate the couple. The picture has the newlywed couple Parineeti-Raghav, Delhi CM, and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and their family members. Mann shared his wishes in Gurumukhi: He wrote, "Congratulations to younger brother @raghavchadha88 and Parineeti Chopra for the new journey of life.... May the couple always be safe... May happiness and joy on faces remain like this..."

The newlywed couple arrived in Delhi on September 25 and were snapped in traditional attire. Parineeti's mangalsutra and chooda were visible. The duo also performed the Griha Pravesh ceremony in Delhi at their home. Reportedly, the couple will be having reception ceremonies both in Delhi and Mumbai for their friends and relatives.

