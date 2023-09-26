Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride’s lehenga took THIS long to make; the time will blow your mind

Ever since Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made their relationship public after their intimate engagement ceremony back in May this year, all eyes were on the new couple. Everyone was waiting for them to tie the knot and reveal their wedding looks. Well, all that once looked like a dream is finally a reality. Parineeti and Raghav finally got married on September 24 in Udaipur and the pictures of the celebrity couple have made it online. While everything about the wedding was minimalistic yet beautiful, it’s the bride’s lehenga that has become the talk of the town. Do you know how many hours it took to make her lehenga?

This is how many hours it took to make Parineeti Chopra’s wedding lehenga

Actress Parineeti Chopra decided to go with subtle colours be it her pink choora or her lehenga in tonal ecru base. But what’s fascinating is that it took 2500 hours to create that exquisitely hand-crafted wedding ensemble for the bride by Manish Malhotra.

Taking to Instagram, the official handle of the celebrity designer spilled details about Pari’s gorgeous attire that took our breath away. It read, “Our gorgeous #ManishMalhotraBride @parineetichopra exudes regal grace in our exquisitely hand-crafted wedding ensemble, which took 2500 hours to create. The beautiful tonal ecru base is adorned with intricate hand embroidery, using vintage gold thread in a mesmerising linear geometric pattern. Nakshi and metal sequins add a touch of elegance, perfectly complementing the delicate mesh #mmblouse and tulle framework dupatta, each embellished with fair-sized pearls. Adding a personalised touch, our signature tulle #MMveil features her handsome groom, Raghav's name in Devanagari script, created with the artistry of badla work reflecting their deep-rooted love.”

As for her jewelry, the Mission Raniganj actress wore an exquisite set, also by Manish Malhotra.

“Completing the ensemble, our season-cherished multi-tiered #ManishMalhotraJewellery necklace featuring Uncuts, Zambian and Russian emeralds in an antique finish, paired with earrings, a maang tikka, and haathphool designed with precision using Uncuts, Diamonds and Russian emeralds add a final flourish to her bridal radiance.” (sic)

Take a look:

Their wedding happened at the luxurious Leela Palace in Udaipur. As for the groom’s attire, he wore a custom-made ivory-colored sherwani designed by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva.

