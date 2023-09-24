Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Chic mehendi to classy lehenga, decoding bride's minimalistic sangeet look

The wedding festivities of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have kicked off with great enthusiasm in Rajasthan. Their wedding is taking place at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, with the picturesque Pichola Lake as a backdrop. Although the setting is romantic, they've infused the celebrations with music and dance for a lively atmosphere. Before their romantic wedding, the couple hosted a 90s-themed sangeet night on Saturday, featuring a performance by renowned Punjabi singer Navraj Hans. Numerous pictures from their sangeet ceremony have been circulating on social media. Let's take a look at what the soon-to-be bride and groom wore for the grand night.

Parineeti Chopra’s minimal Sangeet night look

It seems as if minimal is the new cool as Parineeti Chopra opted for everything minimal starting from her makeup, and outfit to her jewelry, and even her mehendi and yet she made a striking fashion statement with her outfit choice for her 90s-themed sangeet night hosted by the couple on 23 September. She had donned a silver-colored sleeveless, deep-neck silver blouse paired gracefully with matching wide-legged pants. To add an elegant touch to her fit, she wore a netted shrug. Her three-piece indo-western ensemble was adorned with intricate crystals, studs, and heavy elaborate embellishments. Parineeti's accessories were just as stunning. She adorned herself with a matching colored heavy choker neckpiece, bangles, diamond stud earrings, and a diamond ring. Her very simple mehendi undeniably added a touch of tradition to her complete look. As for her makeup, Parineeti went all out with a killer smoky eye, bold kohl-rimmed lids, and some popping pink lips. She gave her cheeks that sculpted, contoured, and tinted look, which just suited well with her entire minimal look. On the other hand, Raghav Chadha was totally on point with his style game. He rocked a three-piece outfit that included a sharp black achkan, matching pants, and a slick black blazer jacket. This whole outfit was designed by his uncle, who is a fashion designer, Pawan Sachdeva. Reportedly, Parineeti’s sangeet outfit is designed by Manish Malhotra who is also the designer of her wedding outfit.

Navraj Hans shares sneak-peek from Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra's sangeet night

Today, on the 24th of September, Punjabi singer Navraj Hans was spotted at the Udaipur airport as he departed from the city. He had a stylish all-black outfit, rocked black eyeglasses, and added a pop of color with his red sneakers. The popular singer didn't shy away from acknowledging the paparazzi. He greeted them with a friendly demeanor, flashing smiles and even posing for photographs before heading out.

During a brief chat with the paparazzi, the singer spilled the beans, describing Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s sangeet ceremony as fantastic. He enthusiastically expressed, “It was so much fun. Bahut zabardast Dhamaka hua, sangeet night to pata hi hai aapko fun hota hai…zabardast tha…dhamaka hua bahut der 2.5-3 ghante ka fun tha boht maza aaya. Bahut down to earth couple hai..bahut maza aaya aur bahut pyaar diya unhone sabne boht enjoy kiya continuously naachte rahe. (We had a blast. You know Sangeet nights are so much fun. It was great. We had a fun for continuously 2.5-3 hours. They are a down-to-earth couple’. They treated us with love and we continuously danced for hours).” HAVE A LOOK:

