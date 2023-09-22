Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Couple courted with grand welcome at Udaipur airport-WATCH

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in May this year. Now, months later, they are all set to tie the knot in Udaipur! The pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur will commence from tomorrow, and the soon-to-be-married couple was spotted at the Delhi Airport early morning as they headed to Udaipur ahead of the wedding. While Parineeti was seen arriving with her parents Reena Chopra and Pawan Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s family members were also spotted. Now, Raghav and Parineeti have finally landed in Udaipur, and they received a grand welcome!

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arrive at Udaipur airport

Parineeti Chopra looked gorgeous in a bright red jumpsuit, and she was seen wearing a beige shawl around her. Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha wore a black full-sleeved t-shirt with denim jeans. As Parineeti made her way outside the Udaipur airport, she looked extremely happy to see the grand welcome. She looked up at the hoardings that welcomed her and Raghav to Udaipur and was all smiles. Meanwhile, groom-to-be Raghav was also incredibly happy as he exited the airport, and made his way to the car.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

For the wedding festivities, Raghav Chadha will wear exclusive creations designed by his maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva. Meanwhile, as per a report in India Today, Parineeti will wear a pastel-colored Manish Malhotra lehenga on her wedding day. As per the invitation that is going viral on social media, the festivities will take place at Leela Palace and Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur.

On September 23rd, the festivities will kickstart with Parineeti’s choora ceremony, followed by a welcome luncheon for guests, called the ‘Grains of Love’. This will be followed by a 90s-themed party in the night. On the next day, the celebrations will begin with Raghav’s Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace, following which the groom and the Baraat will make their way to the main venue. After the Jaimala ceremony, pheras, and vidai, a grand reception will be held.

