Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Couple dons desi outfits at Delhi airport; bride flashes mangalsutra

The radiant glow of newlyweds is undeniably something extraordinary. This unmistakable joy was beautifully evident on the faces of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra, who tied the knot in Udaipur on September 24. Following the completion of all their wedding rituals and the grand reception, the couple departed for Delhi today.

As they emerged from the Delhi airport, Raghav and Parineeti were a sight to behold in their traditional attire. The bride, in particular, showcased her exquisite mangalsutra with a beaming smile that lit up the moment as they graciously posed for the cameras.

Newlyweds Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra spotted at Delhi airport

On Monday evening, September 25, the adorable couple Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra was spotted coming out of the Delhi airport after their two-day wedding extravaganza in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Couple engaged in fun conversation during 90's themed bash; WATCH