Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Couple engaged in fun conversation during 90's themed bash; WATCH

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now married, and the bidaai ceremony took place at the wedding venue some time ago. The venue has also been beautifully decorated for the upcoming reception gala tonight. While everyone eagerly awaits the official announcement and pictures of the newlyweds, an inside video from their pre-wedding party held last night has surfaced on the internet. The party had a 90s theme, and the video provides a glimpse of the couple's bond during the celebrations.

Inside visuals emerge from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s pre-wedding bash

On September 23, a pre-wedding bash was hosted in Udaipur, Rajasthan for the soon-to-be-married couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The theme of the party was 'Let's party like it's the 90s!' An inside video from the festivities has surfaced, showcasing the couple engaged in conversation, laughing, and inspecting some cards. Check it out:

More about Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s pre-wedding party

During the pre-wedding party, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha looked stunning in their traditional attire. Parineeti wore a shimmery silver lehenga paired with a heavy choker necklace, rings, bangles, and earrings. Her mehendi was elegantly minimalistic. On the other hand, Raghav sported a stylish three-piece outfit consisting of a sharp black achkan, matching pants, and a black blazer jacket. The party featured a variety of fun food counters, including chaat, maggie, candy floss stands, and a special personalized cassette gift curated by Parineeti herself, featuring heartfelt phrases or messages for each guest. The highlight of the night was the performance by singer Navraj Hans.

Speaking to the paparazzi, Navraj Hans described Parineeti and Raghav's pre-wedding ceremony as fantastic and filled with fun and excitement. He expressed how enjoyable and energetic the night was, with continuous dancing and celebration. He also praised the couple for their down-to-earth nature and the love they shared with everyone at the event.

On the wedding day, the couple partook in sacred rituals such as the jaimala, pheras, and the bidaai. The groom, accompanied by the Baraat, which included prominent figures like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, made a unique and picturesque entry to The Leela Palace hotel, the chosen wedding venue, by arriving in boats. For further glimpses into the pre-wedding festivities and the grand wedding itself, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: 5 times soon-to-be-married couple won hearts with their viral moments