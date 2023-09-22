Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Couple looks resplendent as they jet off to Udaipur with family-PICS

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is an impeccable actress undoubtedly and has given her fans multiple treats through spectacular acting over the years. And now, as we hear politician Raghav Chadha and the actress’ wedding bells, we totally can’t keep calm! Their love story seems to be nothing less than a fairytale and the duo have been setting some serious couple goals lately! As Raghav and Parineeti are all set for their wedding, this morning, our most loved couple was spotted with family members at the airport as they are ready to depart to Udaipur for ‘The Punjabi Wedding’ of the year.

Parineeti-Raghav spotted at airport as they head to Udaipur for their wedding

This morning, actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha were spotted at the airport accompanied by family members as they leave for Udaipur for their grand wedding. Raghav Chadha was seen sporting a black full-sleeved t-shirt, along with blue denims and black shoes. He completed his look with a captivating pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, our bride-to-be, Parineeti donned a red jumpsuit with a shawl and completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. Raghav was all smiles as the paparazzi wished him congratulations.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on the work front

Our favorite actress Parineeti Chopra made her debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and went on to do movies like Meri Pyaari Bindu, Kill Dill, and Ishaqzaade.

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha was a chartered accountant who became a part of the Aam Aadmi Party when it was formed. Notably, he also won the 2015 Delhi assembly elections and in 2022, he was appointed as a Rajya Sabha member.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Hotel suite in Udaipur costs Rs 10 lakh a night? Here’s what we know