Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Couple ties the knot; Kabira song plays during bride's bidaai; WATCH

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have officially tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. After a day filled with updates and celebrations, a video has emerged in which the wedding venue is beautifully illuminated, while an emotional bidaai song plays in the background. This poignant moment marks the beginning of a new journey for Parineeti and Raghav as they embark on their married life together.

Kabira song plays during Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

On September 24th, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who sparked dating rumors earlier this year, finally tied the knot. The couple's wedding day was filled with sacred rituals, including the Jaimala and Pheras, and was attended by their friends and families. A heartwarming video has surfaced, capturing the atmosphere during the bidaai ceremony at The Leela Palace hotel in Udaipur. The venue is adorned with golden lights, creating a magical ambiance, while the song Kabira from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani plays in the background. Have a look:

More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s love story

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha initially sparked rumors about their relationship when they were spotted on a dinner date and a lunch outing in March. However, they kept their romance under wraps until they officially confirmed it. Their relationship did make headlines when they attended an IPL match together amid engagement rumors.

Their engagement took place in a private but beautiful ceremony at the Kapurthala house in Delhi on May 13, attended by prominent figures like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra. After their engagement, they were frequently seen at the airport as they scouted venues for their wedding. They also attended the World Test Championship Final in London in June.

Before their grand Udaipur wedding, the couple held pre-wedding ceremonies in Delhi, including Ardas, Kirtan, and a Sufi night. Their recent 90s themed bash was a part of the pre-wedding festivities.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the couple's official announcement and wedding pictures, which are expected to be shared soon. Stay tuned for updates!

