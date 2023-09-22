Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Couple to fly to Udaipur; Arvind Kejriwal, other VVIPs to attend

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are undeniably an endearing couple. Having exchanged engagement rings earlier this year, they are now ready to tie the knot in the beautiful locale of Udaipur, Rajasthan, this weekend. The couple recently concluded several pre-wedding ceremonies in Delhi, highlighted by a mesmerizing Sufi night. It's now been disclosed that Parineeti and Raghav will soon jet off to Udaipur for the next phase of their celebrations. Furthermore, it has come to light that prominent figures like Arvind Kejriwal and other VVIPs will grace the occasion with their presence.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to reach Udaipur soon

According to a report by India Today, it has been revealed that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are scheduled to arrive in Udaipur on Friday morning, September 22. A source shared with the portal, “Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will arrive tomorrow by 9.25am at Dabok Airport in Udaipur. Then they will go to The Leela Palace, where all functions will be held.”

Arvind Kejriwal and other VVIPs to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

India Today has further disclosed that several prominent political figures will be attending the wedding festivities. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are among the dignitaries expected to grace the occasion. According to the portal, Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to arrive at Udaipur's Dabok Airport tomorrow by 5.25 pm and will be accommodated at the Taj Lake Palace.

Details about Raghav Chadha’s wedding attire revealed by Pawan Sachdeva

Designer Pawan Sachdeva, who is also Raghav's maternal uncle, offered exclusive insights to Pinkvilla regarding the details of Raghav's attire for his forthcoming wedding with Parineeti Chopra. He remarked, "It's been a crazy week for us designing his outfits. He (Raghav) has no time for fittings as he has been busy with political work. Somehow we have managed to do everything. I have designed everything for him, outfits for all occasions from casual to formal looks. He's my nephew, my real sister's son. He has been wearing outfits designed by me since he was 9 years old (laughs).”

