Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Couple’s initials, coffee, Ek Onkar, London; DEETS of bride’s kaliras

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur yesterday, and much to their fans' delight, they posted some dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram. The pictures show Parineeti and Raghav looking oh-so-in-love, and the couple's happiness and joy is simply unmissable. Parineeti looked absolutely stunning in a beige Manish Malhotra lehenga, accessorized with emerald jewellery. Apart from her outfit and jewellery, what stood out about her look was the gorgeous golden kaliras. And they are no ordinary kaliras. Did you know they feature elements from Parineeti and Raghav's love story?

Parineeti Chopra's wedding kaliras feature elements from her love story with Raghav Chadha

Mrinalini Chandra, who designed Parineeti's kaliras, took to her Instagram account to share the significance of the design of the Mission Raniganj actress' kaliras. She posted a few sketches of Parineeti's kaliras, and we were surprised to see some special ornaments, including the couple's initials, the symbol of Ek Onkar, a Punjab milestone, a coffee mug, a red London bus, a telephone booth. The kaliras also featured musical ornaments, including the piano keys, treble clef, vintage gramophone, etc.

Sharing the concept behind the kaliras, Mrinalini wrote, "It was an absolute joy making bespoke Kaliras, Choodas & Lehenga latkan motifs for @parineetichopra Her impeccable taste and discerning eye made the creative process a true delight for us. We were inspired by her vision and were honored to bring it to life in the most extraordinary way possible. Her vivacious energy and faith in us made this a very special journey, and I'm elated to share how each motif unfolds."

She further added, "The story of Parineeti & Raghav is truly a modern-day fairytale, the most organic and beautiful coming together of two worlds that are wide apart yet equally complex. She chose each and every element, ensuring that they symbolize her journey with Raghav in the most love-filled way. At first glance, the Kalira appears to be dainty ornaments cascading from the bangle. However, its true beauty lies in the underlying story it conveys—a tale of love. The design of these Kaliras is very special. Each motif represents a moment of serendipity, a chance encounter when their paths crossed in a cosmic dance." Check out the post below!

Sharing their wedding pictures, Parineeti and Raghav wrote, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

