Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Couple's mehendi ceremony scheduled for today?

The most awaited Punjabi wedding of the year is here and we can’t keep calm. Our favorite Meri Pyaari Bindu actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are set to tie the knot very soon and the duo have undoubtedly set serious couple goals and we can’t stop ourselves from gushing over them. While guests have already started arriving for the big fat Punjabi wedding, now a report has revealed some intriguing updates about our Pari and Raghav Chadha’s wedding. Keep reading to know what the update is.

When will Parineeti Chopra’s mehendi ceremony take place?

According to a report by India Today, bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra’s mehendi ceremony is all set to take place today, on the eve of September 22. Notably, only her close friends and family have been invited to the grand wedding ceremony which is all set to take place soon on September 24th. More details are awaited on the mehendi ceremony of our favorite actress Parineeti Chopra and we can’t wait to see her donning the avatar of a bride.

What are the security arrangements at Parineeti-Raghav’s wedding?

According to a report by IANS, the most awaited Punjabi wedding of the year will be witnessing really tight security as 100 private security guards have been deployed. Reportedly, security guards will also be deployed on four to five boats in Lake Pichola, which will witness the grand celebrations.

Furthermore, a report by India Today also revealed earlier that Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding will have a strict no-phone policy for its guests. Moreover, a source close to the Hasee Toh Phasee actress also said that only limited people will be attending the wedding, which will include family and friends of the bride and the groom.



About Parineeti-Raghav's outfits

Reportedly, Pari has decided to opt for a Manish Malhotra lehenga on the D-day. Meanwhile Raghav will go for his uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva's design for the festivities, which will be held at The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur.