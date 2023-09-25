Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Customised veil to emerald jewellery; Decoding couple’s elegant look

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur yesterday, and the couple has finally shared the first pictures from their beautiful wedding ceremony. The couple looked absolutely ethereal in the lovely pictures, and we couldn’t help but gush over their minimalistic, elegant looks at their wedding. Parineeti and Raghav made for a beautiful couple, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over them. Now that the pictures are here, let’s decode their stunning wedding looks- right from their jewelry to outfits and more!

Decoding Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s elegant wedding look

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha complemented each other by opting for soft-hued outfits. Parineeti wore a gorgeous beige-colored Manish Malhotra lehenga. paired with emerald jewelry. Her lehenga set featured a heavily embellished, deep-neck, elbow-sleeved blouse adorned with pearls, paired with a matching embellished lehenga with geometric motifs over it. She paired the outfit with a beige net dupatta adorned with crystals and pearls along the border. She also opted for a beautiful customized veil with her hubby Raghav's name written over it.

Parineeti's jewelry took the look to a whole another level, and the emerald jewelry contrasted well with the softer beige hue of her ensemble. She wore an elaborate multiple-layered emerald and diamond neckpiece, with matching earrings and maang tikka. She also wore a minimal haath phool, and a solitaire ring. Her pink choodas, bespoke kaleeras and lehenga latkan motifs further added to her stunning bridal look.

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha wore an ivory-colored sherwani designed by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. The white achkan featured golden buttons at the front. The subtle use of golden color in the ivory sherwani added to the festive feel of the outfit. He accessorized with an elegant pearl multi-layered necklace, and was seen wearing a beige safa with a sarpech. He was seen wearing his wedding ring, a classy watch, and brown mojaris.

Parineeti Chopra’s makeup on her wedding

Parineeti's makeup was done by Savleen Manchanda, and she opted for a fuss-free, minimal look. Parineeti's eye-makeup was the highlight of her look. She applied brown-copper-colored eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, and subtle pink lips. She left her hair open, with a center parting. Parineeti kept her mehendi design absolutely minimal. Check out some more pictures below!

Parineeti and Raghav looked absolutely stunning at their wedding, and their looks get a huge thumbs up from us!

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Anushka Sharma and others congratulate