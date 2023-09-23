Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Daddy Pawan Chopra, Uncle Pawan Sachdeva and Punjab CM spotted; see inside PICS

Parineeti Chopra is hours away from tying the knot with beau Raghav Chadha. Since the Bollywood actress and the Aam Aadmi Party member are getting married, a lot of celebs and politicians are expected to be at the event. A couple of AAP members including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann have already arrived in Udaipur to attend the couple’s grand wedding. Now, some inside visuals have been attained by our team to give you a peek into the royal wedding happening at two luxurious hotels in Rajasthan.

Inside pics of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

We are committed to bringing real-time updates to you from the most anticipated wedding of the season. In the unseen inside pics, acquired by Pinkvilla, we can see Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann chatting with the guests present there. Next up is a picture of all the guests gathered together for the evening soiree that is going to commence any moment. The third picture showed Parineeti’s daddy, Pawan Chopra spotted on the terrace, taking a detailed view of the location. In the final pic, we can see some other guests along with the groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva. For those unaware, Sachdeva is also a well-known designer who has designed all of Raghav’s looks for the wedding.

Take a look!

More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

After dating for a while, the couple got engaged in May this year, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. They then headed to wrap up their work commitments and returned to Raghav’s Delhi residence and organized Sufi night for their loved ones on September 21. The next day, the couple flew to Udaipur where all the festivities will take place. As per sources, the Mehendi ceremony happened yesterday while the Haldi and Choora ceremony of Pari took place earlier today. Post a welcome lunch for the guests, the stage is set for the Sangeet. Tomorrow, September 24, is when the groom’s Sehrabandi will take place followed by the Baraat. It has been reported that Raghav will be taking a boat ride to reach his Dulhaniya and marry her in a traditional ceremony.

