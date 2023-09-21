Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Dating rumors to destination marriage, a look at timeline of their romance

Celebrity weddings are always a captivating spectacle, akin to a real-life fairy tale. Another enchanting union on the horizon is that of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who will soon tie the knot in a grand ceremony in the picturesque city of Udaipur this upcoming weekend. As we eagerly await more glimpses of their pre-wedding ceremonies, let's rewind and delve into the heartwarming tale of how their love story began and blossomed.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first appearance together

The rumors of their romance ignited when Raghav and Parineeti were spotted by paparazzi on a dinner date one fateful March evening. They even graciously posed for the cameras outside the restaurant. They were spotted together again the very next day, this time for a casual lunch outing. Although no official announcements were made at that time, it was evident that the duo shared a genuine happiness and comfort in each other's company.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s appearances at airport and IPL amid Roka rumors

As speculations about their engagement swirled earlier this year, the couple avoided posing together during their airport appearances. However, the turning point came on May 3rd when Parineeti and Raghav made a joint appearance at an IPL match in Mohali, setting the internet abuzz. In the photographs that emerged, their radiant smiles and coziness provided undeniable validation to the ongoing relationship rumors.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s dreamy engagement ceremony

Raghav and Parineeti sealed their love with a ring exchange ceremony, hosted at the Kapurthala House in Delhi on May 13. The intimate event was graced by their respective families, with the added presence of Pari's cousin, Priyanka Chopra, and several prominent VVIPs. Radiant in their pristine white attire, the couple shared captivating pictures of the event on their social media handles. In one heartfelt post, Parineeti expressed the moment of realization that Raghav was the man of her dreams, which occurred over a memorable breakfast.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s appearances post engagement

After going official with their relationship, Raghav and Parineeti were frequently seen together during public appearances. Notably, they attended the World Test Championship Final in the UK in June, captivating the attention of fans. In July, the couple shared a beautiful moment together as they visited The Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek divine blessings. Their frequent trips in and out of airports also fueled speculation that they were exploring potential venues for their forthcoming wedding.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s pre-wedding ceremonies

The pre-wedding festivities kicked off in Delhi earlier this week, with the groom's residence adorned for the joyous celebrations. Heartwarming images of Parineeti and Raghav seeking blessings at a Gurudwara have emerged, and a spectacular Sufi night was held on the evening of September 20. The couple's departure to Udaipur, the grand setting for their impending wedding, is eagerly anticipated.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all updates about Raghav and Parineeti’s wedding.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Wedding: Lavish theme to scrumptious menu, know all about couple's big day