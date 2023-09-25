Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Decoding dreamy reception look of RagNeeti

The internet is abuzz with excitement as the newlyweds, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, make their first public appearance as Mr. and Mrs. Chadha at their dreamy wedding reception. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, marking the beginning of a beautiful journey together, and their reception look is setting fashion goals for all. Now, after much wait, their first look from the reception is out.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's first look

Parineeti Chopra, the Bollywood actress, graced the occasion in a breathtaking baby pink saree that radiated elegance and grace. While it's not officially confirmed, the saree is believed to be a creation by the renowned designer Manish Malhotra. The subtle and soothing hue of pink was a perfect choice for the reception, complementing the joy and love of the newlyweds. The pink sheer saree has golden embellishment all over and a thin golden border. What caught everyone's attention was Parineeti's choice of traditional accessories. She adorned a matching pink choora, a symbol of newlywed bliss in many Indian cultures. Her look was further enhanced with the presence of vibrant red sindoor, signifying her marital status. Adding a touch of regal charm to her ensemble, Parineeti chose to wear a stunning white kundan jewelry set, adorned with light green stones that beautifully contrasted with her baby pink saree. The jewelry not only accentuated her overall look but also reflected her impeccable fashion sense. We can't help but adore her minimal look for the big day.

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's outfit here:

Politician Raghav Chadha looked dapper in a black suit. Posing next to each other, the newlyweds radiated joy and happiness.

About #RagNeeti wedding

The #RagNeeti wedding has been the talk of the town, with social media buzzing about every aspect of their special day. Parineeti Chopra, the Bollywood star known for her versatile acting skills, and Raghav Chadha, the dynamic politician, have captivated the hearts of many with their beautiful love story. The wedding festivities began on September 22 when the couple, along with their esteemed guests, arrived in Udaipur. The picturesque city served as the perfect backdrop for their celebration. The haldi and sangeet ceremonies were held at the luxurious Leela Palace hotel on Saturday, September 23, preceding the grand wedding. The journey of #RagNeeti started when the couple got engaged back in May this year, making headlines and capturing the imagination of their fans and well-wishers.

