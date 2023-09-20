Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Decorations for Sufi Night underway at groom's Delhi residence; WATCH

An extravagant celebrity wedding is approaching rapidly as Parineeti Chopra prepares to tie the knot with Raghav Chadha. The lavish ceremony is reportedly set to take place in Udaipur on September 24, following their engagement earlier this year in May during a private and beautiful ceremony in Delhi. The bride-to-be recently flew from Mumbai to Delhi for some pre-wedding rituals, and both families will proceed to Rajasthan for the main event. Earlier, pictures of Parineeti and Raghav seeking blessings at a Gurudwara surfaced on the internet. In a recent paparazzi video, preparations for a Sufi night at the groom's Delhi residence can be observed.

Raghav Chadha’s Delhi residence decorated for Sufi Night before wedding with Parineeti Chopra

On September 20, paparazzi shared a video showcasing the preparations taking place at Raghav Chadha's residence in the capital city for a pre-wedding function, the Sufi night. The entrance gate has been beautifully decorated with plants, and individuals can be seen unloading white sheets and carrying them inside. Police personnel are also visible, maintaining security outside the venue. Have a look:

Earlier, a crowd of individuals was spotted outside Raghav Chadha’s residence in Delhi, actively unloading supplies from vehicles and assembling a tent framework. According to ETimes, the couple will partake in pre-wedding rituals such as Ardas and Kirtan in the city. Adding to the festive spirit, both the Chadha and Chopra families have organized a cricket match as part of the celebrations.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s upcoming wedding in detail

Earlier, the India Today portal had obtained a copy of the couple's wedding invitation card. According to the card, Parineeti and Raghav have planned a destination wedding in Udaipur, spanning over two days. The festivities will commence with the Choora ceremony on September 23, followed by a welcome lunch and an evening bash with a 'Let's party like it's the 90s' theme. The subsequent day will be a busy one, beginning with the Baraat procession at 2 p.m. and then the wedding ceremony, which follows the theme 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.' This ceremony will encompass all traditional customs, including the Jaimala, Pheras, and Vidai. The celebrations will culminate with a grand reception gala.

