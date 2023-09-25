Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pens sweet note for the newlyweds

Bollywood's IT couple, Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha sealed the deal on September 24 in Udaipur. The grand destination Punjabi wedding had created quite a lot of buzz around it. Finally, the lovebirds dropped the official wedding pictures on social media and fans can’t stop drooling over the two. Soon after the post was shared, several Bollywood celebs showered their love on the two for this new phase in life through social media handles. Meanwhile, AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also extended his heartfelt wishes to the newly married couple.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wished the newlywed couple, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

On September 25, Monday doesn’t seem like Monday for all the blues are taken away by the dreamy pictures of newlywed Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The couple shared a multi-picture post to finally make their wedding ‘social media’ official. The post was captioned, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now ..(sparkling red heart emoji). Showering his best wishes, AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who was also a part of the celebrations took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “God bless u both a very happy married life…”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's relationship

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha kept a hush-hush relationship for some time. The dating rumors spread like wildfire earlier this year in March after the two were papped after their dinner and lunch dates. Despite posing graciously for the paparazzi, the two remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. Nonetheless, their sheer happiness spoke volumes about their chemistry. Not just that, the couple made several public appearances, adding fuel to the floated rumors.

However, the couple's fans went gaga after finally exchanging the wedding rings on May 13 after their engagement ceremony. The much-hyped couple got engaged in Delhi on May 13. The intimate ceremony was attended by close family and friends including prominent VVIPs. The official announcement was then shared by the couple on social media.

Months after the pre-wedding festivities began a week back after #RagNeeti finished off their prior work commitments. The grand wedding affair took place in the City of Lakes, Udaipur for which two luxury hotels- The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace were booked. Amongst the renowned attendees were Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Harbhajan Singh with his wife, Geeta Basra, Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, and others.

