Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal; Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reach Udaipur to attend couple’s big day

Guests have started pouring in at the most sought-after wedding of the season. Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra is already at the venue where Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be married on September 24. Along with her, the families of the couple, several politicians, and celebrities were also snapped at Udaipur airport. Joining the star-studded guest list is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi CM was recently snapped exiting Udaipur airport along with the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann.

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann reached Udaipur for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

According to the wedding card of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha that went viral earlier online, the Haldi and Choora ceremony already took place this morning. As of now, everyone is getting decked to attend the evening soiree that is scheduled to take place at around 8 p.m. tonight. As our team stood patiently outside Udaipur airport to give us an update on all the guests arriving, they spotted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann leaving the airport together for the wedding location.

With an army of bodyguards and armed men, the politicians arrived. Delhi CM kept it casual in a T-shirt and trousers while Punjab CM wore his typical white kurta-pajama set with a waistcoat and mustard yellow turban.

Take a look!

What’s going on at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding?

After hosting a Sufi night in Raghav Chadha’s Delhi residence, the couple was spotted flying to Udaipur, Rajasthan for their destination wedding. Upon reaching, the pre-wedding ceremonies kick-started with the Haldi and Choora ceremony followed by a get-together lunch. A part is also being organized this evening. Tomorrow, September 24, is the big day when the couple will get married in a traditional setup surrounded by friends and families.

