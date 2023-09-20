Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Designer Pawan Sachdeva confirms groom will wear his designs in all functions

One of the most anticipated weddings in Bollywood is upcoming as Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to tie the knot on September 24. The pre-wedding festivities commenced as the groom's Delhi residence was decorated for Sufi Night before the wedding. Amidst the pre-wedding festivities, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva confirmed that the groom is going to wear his designs for all functions.

Designer Pawan Sachdeva confirms Raghav Chadha will wear his designs in all functions

A video on Instagram shows designer Pawan Sachdeva confirming Raghav Chadha is going to wear his designs for all functions. On September 20, a Sufi night was organized ahead of the wedding of Parineeti Chopra and the AAP leader.

In the video, paparazzi were heard asking Pawan, "Sir aapka designs pehen raha hai Raghav?" To which the designer said, "Haan ji." They again asked if the groom was wearing his designs for all functions and Pawan confirmed by nodding his head. Take a look:

The event took place at Raghav’s Delhi residence. It was adorned with golden lights along with a beautifully decorated gate at the entrance.

Among the guests were Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, and her brother, Siddharth Chopra. Madhu Chopra wore a stunning white ethnic suit featuring floral designs, while Siddharth opted for a stylish black Indo-western outfit. They both posed for the paparazzi.

Speaking about the couple's wedding details, the India Today portal reported that Parineeti and Raghav have planned a destination wedding in Udaipur. The grand festivities will commence with the Choora ceremony on September 23. A welcome lunch and an evening bash with a 'Let's party like it's the 90s' theme will also be there.

The wedding ceremony will reportedly follow the theme 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.' The ceremony will include all the traditional rituals including Jaimala, Pheras, and Vidai. Then, a grand reception will close the wedding.

