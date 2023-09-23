Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Did Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra share a glimpse from their pre-wedding ceremony?

Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha are just a couple of hours away from tying the knot. The couple is in Udaipur where preparations are in full swing as high-profile guests continue to arrive. One of the most special attendees of the ceremony is Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra who recently shared a picture on Instagram.

Madhu Chopra shares a glimpse of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's sangeet ceremony

Today on September 23rd, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself. In it, she is dressed beautifully and has a lovely flower at the top of her head. While there was no caption attached to it, it seems like Chopra took the picture as she was preparing to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding 90s-themed sangeet ceremony which is slated to take place at around 8 pm today.

Take a look at her picture!

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann arrive in Udaipur

Today, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann arrived in Udaipur to attend Pari and Raghav's wedding which will take place tomorrow, September 24th. Both the politicians were snapped at Udaipur airport as they went out to head towards the wedding venue. Raghav is a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party since 2022.

Take a look!

Sania Mirza will be attending the wedding

Popular tennis player Sania Mirza will be attending Parineeti and Raghav's wedding. She took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with the bride-to-be. Mirza wrote: “Congratulations beautiful girl. My turn to give you the Biggest jhappi.” Her story confirmed that the tennis player would be attending the grand wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding will take place at the luxurious Hotel Leela Palace. According to ANI, around 100 private guards are being deployed and some tight measures are taking place at the venue. To avoid footage leaks, blue tapes have been put on the phone cameras of all the guests to prevent them from recording anything.

