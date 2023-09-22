Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Did you know couple traveled in economy class to Udaipur?

Social media has been buzzing with joy as the day is finally approaching for the biggest celebrity wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The couple had visited Gurudwara yesterday before beginning the pre-wedding festivities. Since this morning, the videos from Udaipur airport have been doing rounds on the internet. The adorable couple and their family and friends were spotted at the airport as they landed in extreme joy and excitement. On the other hand, the news of Raghav and Parineeti ditching luxury travel for economy class has also come to light.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha traveled in Economy class for their wedding in Udaipur

Today, on September 22, one of the most loved couples of Tinsel Town- Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha landed in Udaipur for their D-day, as per a new report published by News 18, the couple ditched luxury and traveled in economy class. The news surfaced minutes after Raghav and Parineeti were clicked by the paparazzi at the Delhi airport.

Earlier this morning, the family of Pari and Raghav were spotted at the airport. In addition to this, the adorable couple was also captured by the paps.The bride-to-be, Parineeti was glowing in a red jumpsuit with a beige shawl on it, her hair was styled open, and she opted for round sunglasses. The groom, Raghav, on the other hand, looked super handsome in a full-sleeved black T-shirt and denim jeans.

As the Kesari actress Parineeti Chopra made her way out to the Udaipur airport, she was welcomed warmly. The actress was nothing short of delighted to see the grand welcome. A hoarding was also erected outside the airport which read, "Welcome To Udaipur, Raghav and Parineeti". The actress was all smiles looking at the arrangements. The groom-to-be, Raghav Chadha’s happiness was clearly visible on his face as he exited the airport and walked towards his car.

Priyanka Chopra will not be attending Parineeti-Raghav wedding

While several guests are expected to be a part of this extravaganza affair, it has been reported by Filmfare that global icon and Pari’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra will not be able to make it to the fairytale wedding due to some prior commitments. Nevertheless, the Desi girl attended the engagement ceremony of the couple in Delhi, earlier this year on May 13.

Talking about the pre-wedding activities, a Sufi night was held at the groom's residence in Delhi yesterday. According to a report by India Today, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress’ mehendi ceremony will take place today on September 22.

