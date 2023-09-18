Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Families gear up for cricket match in Delhi before heading to Udaipur

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha will soon tie the knot in Udaipur, and their fans can’t keep calm. The Internet has been abuzz with rumors and speculations about their wedding ceremony details, guest list, venue, and more. Just yesterday, Raghav Chadha was seen receiving his fiancée Parineeti at the airport. The Mission Raniganj actress was seen wearing a cap with Raghav’s initial ‘R’ over it. Now, as per a report, the Chopras and the Chadhas are gearing up for a cricket match before the couple and the families head to Udaipur for the wedding festivities.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s families gear up for cricket match ahead of wedding

According to a report in ETimes, Parineeti and Raghav, and their families are currently in Delhi for the pre-wedding functions such as ardaas and kirtan. They have added a fun twist to the celebrations, and the Chadha and Chopra families are gearing up for a cricket match before they head to Udaipur for the wedding. A source told the portal, “There are a lot of fun activities planned for the guests, and one of them is a cricket match. So, it will be really exciting as it will be a Chopras versus Chadha's cricket match. Their friends are also going to join in the fun activity.” The report also states that after the cricket match, the families will head to Udaipur. The pre-wedding festivities will take place there on September 23, while Raghav and Parineeti will tie the knot on September 24.

It is no secret that Raghav and Parineeti love cricket. In case you missed it, they were spotted together in Mohali as they enjoyed an IPL match in May. They were also seen at the India versus Australia World Test Championship final in London.

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

According to a report in India Today, the theme for Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding is ‘Divine Promises- A Pearl White Indian Wedding’. Before the big day on the 24th, Parineeti’s Choora ceremony will be held on the 23rd of September. The Baraat will commence at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, making its way to The Leela Palace for the main ceremony.

