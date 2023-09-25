Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Fans gush over couple's first pic from reception; call them 'gorgeous'

The moment is here for which everyone was waiting with bated breath. Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra got married to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Raghav Chadha in a private destination wedding setup. The couple flew to Udaipur after hosting a couple of pre-wedding ceremonies at Raghav Chadha’s Delhi residence. After getting married on September 24, the newly-wedded couple hosted a wedding reception for their guests in Udaipur. The first picture of the couple is out. Take a look at how fans reacted to their stunning looks.

Fans react to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s reception look

After much anticipation, the fans of the couple finally took a sigh of relief when they saw Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s look from their wedding reception hosted in Udaipur. The couple looked stunning together. The actress chose to wear a blush pink embellished saree which was reportedly designed by Manish Malhotra. With a magnificent neckpiece and matching earrings, she kept her look basic and her makeup minimal. She attached a veil to her blouse to add that extra edge. Pari decided to ditch the traditional red choora and sported pink ones instead. With minimal mehendi and a hint of sindoor on her forehead, she looked pretty. As for the groom, he wore a black tuxedo designed by his uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva. He complimented Pari in his basic yet classy look.

Fans were on cloud nine on watching the couple. Congratulations were in order as they extended their love to the married couple. “Congratulations to hearthrobbing pair...Stay blessed,” wrote one user. Another one penned, “You both look gorgeous. Congratulations.”

Check out the reactions below:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding update

The royal wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha was an intimate affair as the actress wanted only her close ones to be a part of the celebration. After hosting a reception this evening, the couple is expected to host another one in Chandigarh on September 30. This will be followed by two big receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

