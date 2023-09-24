Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: First look of newlywed couple from reception OUT

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now a married couple. The actress and the young politician tied the knot in a splendid ceremony hosted at the majestic Leela Palace in Udaipur. Following the sacred rituals, Raghav and Parineeti delighted in a grand reception gala. Fans and well-wishers had been eagerly anticipating their official announcement and wedding photos for several hours. Amidst this excitement, their initial appearance from the reception night has surfaced on the internet. The couple appeared incredibly elegant in their attire, radiating the unmistakable glow of newlyweds on their faces.

First look of newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha from their reception is OUT

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who became engaged earlier this year, officially tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 24. The first glimpse from their reception has just emerged, and it's evident that this couple is a perfect match. Parineeti looked stunning in a soft pink saree, adorned with exquisite silver necklaces, earrings, and rings. The Ishaqzaade actress opted for a minimalistic makeup look, with her hair gracefully cascading down and a touch of sindoor in her parting. Her pink choora and understated mehendi added to her beauty.

On the other hand, Raghav exuded elegance in a sleek black tuxedo complemented by a black bowtie, with his hair neatly slicked back. The joy and happiness on the couple's faces were unmistakably evident. Have a look:

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Wedding: Lavish theme to scrumptious menu, know all about couple's big day