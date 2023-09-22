Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Floral decorations at festivities to have a color scheme; Report

The wedding of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha will be no less than a fairytale. The couple is all set to tie the knot in Udaipur on Sunday, September 24. The pre-wedding ceremonies have already started as a grand Sufi night held at Raghav's residence in Delhi on September 20 and it was graced by several Bollywood celebrities. Various reports keep coming about the decorations of the festivities and now a recent report stated that floral decorations at ceremonies to have a color scheme and many other details have been revealed too.

Floral decorations at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities to have a color scheme

According to NDTV, skilled workers from West Bengal will be doing the floral decorations at The Leela Palace and Taj Lake Palace, the luxurious hotels where guests of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be staying. The wedding festivities are set to begin on September 23 and continue till September 24.

Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies will take place on the first day of the grand wedding celebration. They will have different colors for flowers on different days.

The same portal reported that the Bengali artisans have been asked to use green, yellow, and red-colored roses on the first day, and on the wedding day, September 24, white flowers from Kolkata will be used to decorate the mandap where the bride and groom will have the Pheras and Varmala ceremonies.

Notably, this work will be completed by a team of a total of 60 workers.

According to a report by India Today, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha's wedding taking place at Taj Palace, Udaipur will have no-phone restrictions, and guests are asked to obey the rule. A source close to the actress told the portal that family and close friends of the couple have been invited to the ceremony.

Schedule of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding day

On September 24, the grand wedding will begin with Raghav's Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace, beginning at 1 p.m., themed 'Threads of Blessings.' The Baraat procession will start at 2 p.m., followed by the Jaimala ceremony scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The Pheras will be at 4 p.m., and the emotional Vidai session will take place at 6:30 p.m. The grand reception, themed 'A Night of Amore,' will be held at 8:30 pm.

