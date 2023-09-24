Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Groom, baraatis Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann head to venue; WATCH

The much-awaited moment when Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra unite in matrimony has finally arrived. In anticipation of their extravagant wedding at The Leela Palace hotel in Udaipur, the Baraat procession was witnessed setting off for the venue via boats. While Raghav stayed away from the paparazzi's gaze, prominent figures such as CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann were seen among the baraatis.

Raghav Chadha and Baraat head for his wedding with Parineeti Chopra

On September 24, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are tying the knot in a lavish wedding celebration. The Baraat, the groom's wedding procession, was witnessed departing from the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, making their way to the primary wedding venue in boats. A person who appeared to be the groom, Raghav, was completely concealed with sheets and umbrellas as he was transported towards a boat adorned with garlands and sheets. Additionally, a separate boat carrying the band members was observed en route to the ceremony. Have a look:

In a separate boat, the wedding guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, were seen heading to the wedding venue. Notably, they had also previously attended Parineeti and Raghav's engagement ceremony in Delhi earlier this year.

More details about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s impending wedding

Today’s wedding festivities for the bride and groom will kick off with the Jaimala ceremony, followed by the Pheras and the Vidai. A grand reception gala, themed 'A Night of Amore,' is scheduled to commence at 8:30 pm to celebrate their love and union.

The chosen theme for the main wedding is reported to be ‘Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.’ While the groom, Raghav, previously had his look revealed by the paparazzi, dressed impeccably in an ivory sherwani, all eyes are now eagerly awaiting the bridal look of Parineeti. Given the theme's focus on white aesthetics, it appears that Parineeti will also grace the occasion in enchanting shades of white, echoing the couple's previous choice of white outfits for their dreamy engagement.

As the day unfolds, stay tuned for more updates about the magical and fairytale-like wedding of Raghav and Parineeti.

