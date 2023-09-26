Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom is all smiles as he gets welcomed with Dhol beats; watch VIDEO
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha entered the wedlock at the grand event which was held in Udaipur, recently. A video the groom, who was welcomed with Dhol beats is now going viral.
Key Highlight
-
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot at a grand ceremony held in Udaipur, on Sunday
-
The grand wedding was attended by the couple's family, friends, and few selected guests
-
A new video of Groom Raghav Chadha, in which he gets welcomed with dhol beats, are now going viral
Parineeti Chopra, the celebrated Bollywood actress finally tied the knot with her partner, young politician Raghav Chadha, on September 24, Sunday. The much-in-love couple tied the knot at a traditional ceremony which was held at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, in the presence of their family members, close friends, and a few special guests.
After the grand wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took to their official Instagram handles and dropped a few lovely pictures from the dreamy wedding ceremony, along with a lovely note. After the grand wedding celebrations were wrapped up, many lovely inside videos from the ceremonies are now going viral on social media, to the much excitement of the actor and politician's fans and followers.
Raghav Chadha is all smiles as he gets welcomed with Dhol beats
In a recent video that is now winning the internet, groom Raghav Chadha is seen thoroughly enjoying the dhol beats with a million-dollar smile on his face, as his baarat arrived at the wedding venue. The young Member of Parliament was seen even clapping his hands and showing some little moves, even though he refrained from dancing. The New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, whom Raghav Chadha considers his biggest inspirations in politics, are also seen enjoying the Dhol beats with the handsome groom.
Have a look at the viral inside video from Raghav Chadha's baarat arrival, below:
ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride’s lehenga took THIS long to make; the time will blow your mind
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila Menon grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films, and those are...