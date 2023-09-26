Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom is all smiles as he gets welcomed with Dhol beats; watch VIDEO

Parineeti Chopra, the celebrated Bollywood actress finally tied the knot with her partner, young politician Raghav Chadha, on September 24, Sunday. The much-in-love couple tied the knot at a traditional ceremony which was held at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, in the presence of their family members, close friends, and a few special guests.

After the grand wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took to their official Instagram handles and dropped a few lovely pictures from the dreamy wedding ceremony, along with a lovely note. After the grand wedding celebrations were wrapped up, many lovely inside videos from the ceremonies are now going viral on social media, to the much excitement of the actor and politician's fans and followers.

Raghav Chadha is all smiles as he gets welcomed with Dhol beats

In a recent video that is now winning the internet, groom Raghav Chadha is seen thoroughly enjoying the dhol beats with a million-dollar smile on his face, as his baarat arrived at the wedding venue. The young Member of Parliament was seen even clapping his hands and showing some little moves, even though he refrained from dancing. The New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, whom Raghav Chadha considers his biggest inspirations in politics, are also seen enjoying the Dhol beats with the handsome groom.

Have a look at the viral inside video from Raghav Chadha's baarat arrival, below:

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Bride’s lehenga took THIS long to make; the time will blow your mind