Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Groom's first glimpse from baraat OUT; looks dapper in sherwani- WATCH

Parineeti Chopra’s fans have been eagerly waiting for the first look of the actress as a newly-wedded bride. The couple got married today (September 24) in a royal setup in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of their close friends and family. Well, the unseen pic of the couple from their wedding reception in Udaipur is finally out. The couple looked gorgeous together. Now, a new video has surfaced online that shows dulha Raghav in his wedding finery, all set to bring his wife home with his baraat.

Groom Raghav Chadha’s first look OUT

The groom Raghav Chadha was spotted surrounded by his baratis and close ones as he got all decked up to get married to his lovely wife Parineeti Chopra. In the video shared by Pinkvilla, the dulha can be seen wearing the traditional turban with a perfectly tailored sherwani. He accessorized his look with a pearl multi-layered neckpiece and rocked it with a pair of sunglasses. He can be seen having some private talks with his uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva who also designed all his wedding outfits.

Take a look at the video: