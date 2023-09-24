Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Groom's first look in sherwani REVEALED hours before ceremony

Raghav Chadha, the AAP leader, is on the brink of entering a new phase in his life as he prepares to marry his fiancée, Parineeti Chopra, in a lavish destination wedding today. As the wedding preparations are in full swing, Raghav was seen donning a classy sherwani just hours before the much-anticipated ceremony. Here's a glimpse of his dapper look as he gets ready to tie the knot with Parineeti.

Raghav Chadha’s first look revealed hours before wedding to Parineeti Chopra

Today, the 24th of September, marks the day of a magnificent wedding set against the enchanting backdrop of Udaipur, Rajasthan. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra, who exchanged engagement vows earlier this year, are on the verge of celebrating their union with the blessings of their loved ones at the opulent Leela Palace hotel. In the moments leading up to the wedding ceremony, the groom, resplendent in an ivory sherwani, was captured conversing with his colleagues. Take a peek:

Details about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

The wedding day's itinerary is brimming with joyous celebrations, commencing with Raghav's Sehra Bandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace, which will kick off at 1 pm and is aptly themed as 'Threads of Blessings.' Following this, the spirited Baraat procession will embark at 2 pm, making its way to the primary venue. As per reports from Times of India, Raghav will embark on the journey to the wedding location aboard a boat, accompanied by the Baraat. The Jaimala ceremony is slotted for 3:30 pm, with the Pheras set to take place at 4 pm, and the Vidai scheduled for 6:30 pm. To conclude this memorable day, a grand reception extravaganza, themed 'A Night of Amore,' is slated for 8:30 pm.

The wedding day isn't the sole highlight of the grand celebrations. The entire week has been overflowing with festivities and rituals, commencing in Delhi and continuing in Udaipur. Adding a delightful twist to the celebrations, the couple hosted a 90s-themed bash last night, and images from the event have already made their way online. Raghav and Parineeti thoroughly enjoyed themselves to the tunes of popular Bollywood and Punjabi hits performed by singer Navraj Hans.

