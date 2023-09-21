Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Guests asked to follow no phone policy at intimate ceremony; Report

One of the grand weddings of Bollywood is about to take place as actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha will tie the knot on September 24 in Udaipur. The pre-wedding festivities have already commenced such as Ardas, Kirtan, and a Sufi Night held in Delhi. Several Bollywood celebrities attended the private event. Now, a new report stated that guests going to attend the wedding of Parineeti and Raghav will have to follow the no-phone policy. Read below to know all the details.

Guests asked to follow no phone policy at intimate wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

According to a report by India Today, guests will have to obey the no-phone restrictions at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding taking place at Taj Palace, Udaipur on Sunday, September 24. A source close to the actress told the portal that very few people, including family and close friends of the bride and groom, have been invited to the ceremony. The source also confirmed that the wedding ceremony will be very private as well as confidential.

On the other hand, Pinkvilla has exclusively received the wedding’s catering and decor management and the performers at the Sufi night. A source disclosed to us, “The event planning company, Ten Events and Entertainment, has been entrusted with the task of meticulously handling the catering and decoration, ensuring that Raghav and Parineeti's wedding is nothing short of an extraordinary experience."

Speaking about the performers at the Sufi night held at Raghav's residence on September 20, a source informed us, “The band Ali Brothers delivered a superb performance, adding a special touch to Parineeti and Raghav's Sufi night."

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding attire details

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, designer Pawan Sachdeva spoke about Raghav Chadha's attire for his wedding with Parineeti Chopra. He shared, "It's been a crazy week for us designing his outfits. He (Raghav) has no time for fittings as he has been busy with political work. Somehow we have managed to do everything. I have designed everything for him, outfits for all occasions from casual to formal looks. He's my nephew, my real sister's son. He has been wearing outfits designed by me since he was 9 years old. Every ceremony has a color theme. We have coordinated his looks to that of Parineeti's."

On the other hand, according to India Today, Parineeti will be a Manish Malhotra bride. A source informed the publication, “Parineeti and Manish share a long friendship. Manish is very well aware of Pari’s style and what she wants for her wedding. Hence, the actress was always clear that she will be a Manish Malhotra bride. Parineeti is going for a basic solid pastel coloured lehenga for her wedding. She will accentuate the look with statement jewellery.”

