Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Happy and excited parents of bride, groom arrive in Udaipur- WATCH

The D-day is finally approaching for the much-awaited celebrity wedding of Bollywood. It is just a couple of days left for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s grand wedding saga. The couple will tie the nuptial knot on September 24; nonetheless, the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. Meanwhile, several videos and photographs from the wedding venue show the preparations in all swing, the family of Raghav and Parineeti have also arrived in Udaipur this morning.

Parineeti Chopra's family was all smiles when spotted at the Udaipur airport

Today, on Friday, September 22, Parineeti Chopra’s parents, Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra were spotted at the Udaipur airport. Pari’s mother was seen in a blue ethnic Kurta with a sharara accompanied by a heavy locket. On the other hand, The Hasee Toh Phasee actor’s father sported an all-black look with black shades. In addition to this, the brother of the bride-to-be, Shivang Chopra carried a casual all-black look. The family acknowledged the paparazzi with a sweet smile. Have a look:

Raghav Chadha's family is clearly extremely excited

Raghav Chadha’s family too has reached Udaipur for the D-day of their son. While the political leader’s mother, Alka Chadha kept it casual and looked beautiful in a printed red suit, his father Sunil Chadha was seen in a white shirt complementing with black cargo pants. The family was extremely and all smiles, as they acknowledged the paps. Have a look:

Pari and Raghav receive a warm welcome at the airport

On the other hand, the soon-to-be-married couple, Parineeti and Raghav have also finally landed in Udaipur as they received a grand welcome there. While the actress opted for a red jumpsuit along with a beige shawl, the handsome Raghav was seen in a black full-sleeved shirt with denim jeans. The bride-to-be, Pari looked extremely happy to receive the warm welcome in traditional style.

In the videos surfaced, several people were seen dressed in traditional attires as they played dhol and trumpets, gearing up for the couple’s arrival. A huge hoarding has also been set up outside the airport which reads, “'Welcome to Udaipur Parineeti and Raghav’. A huge number of people were also seen dancing outside the airport, which feels like a colorful festival.

Deets about Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

The pre-wedding rituals of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will commence tomorrow September 23, while the couple will exchange the wedding vows on September 24. The two-day grand affair will be held at the luxurious hotels, The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace. The wedding festivities in Udaipur will begin tomorrow with Parineeti's Choora ceremony, followed by a welcoming luncheon for guests, and an evening soiree with the theme ‘Let's party like it's the 90s.’

