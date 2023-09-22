Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Hoardings to dhol beats; Udaipur airport all set for couple’s grand welcome

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot soon, and fans are waiting with bated breaths for pictures from the festivities. On Friday morning, Parineeti and Ragahv were seen at the Delhi airport as they were all set to jet off to Udaipur for their wedding. The couple is expected to land in Udaipur soon. Meanwhile, visuals from Udaipur airport show people playing dhol beats, ready to welcome Parineeti and Raghav in a grand manner.

Udaipur airport is all set for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's grand welcome

Visuals from the Udaipur airport show people dressed in traditional attires, playing dhol and trumpets as they gear up for Parineeti and Raghav's arrival in Udaipur. A huge hoarding has also been placed outside the airport, and it reads, 'Welcome to Udaipur Parineeti and Raghav.' A number of people were seen dancing outside the airport, and it's nothing short of a celebration! Check out the pictures below.

This morning, Parineeti Chopra was spotted at the Delhi airport as she arrived with her parents Reena Chopra and Pawan Chopra. She was seen dressed in a red jumpsuit, and a beige shawl wrapped around her. Meanwhile, groom-to-be Raghav Chadha was seen wearing a full-sleeved black t-shirt with denim jeans.

About Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's pre-wedding rituals are scheduled for September 23, while the couple will tie the knot on September 24. The two-day extravaganza will be held at The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace. The wedding festivities in Udaipur will begin tomorrow with Parineeti's Choora ceremony, followed by a welcoming luncheon for guests, and an evening soiree with the theme ‘Let's party like it's the 90s.’

Meanwhile, on September 24, Raghav's Sehrabandi will take place at the Taj Lake Palace, followed by Baraat procession, which is expected to commence at 2 p.m. They will make their way to The Leela Palace, and according to a report in ETimes, Raghav will head for the wedding in a boat along with the Baraat. The Jaimala ceremony is scheduled for 3.30 pm, after which the couple will take pheras at 4 pm. A grand reception gala will be held at 8.30 pm.

