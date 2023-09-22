Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Hotel suite in Udaipur costs Rs 10 lakh a night? Here’s what we know

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician beau Raghav Chadha have currently taken social media by storm. That’s because they are going to get married in the next couple of days. Recently, the Delhi residence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member was decorated beautifully to host their close ones for their pre-wedding function. Former Indian team cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also spotted at the Sufi night. Soon, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be flying to Udaipur, Rajasthan for their wedding celebration. But, do you know how much the hotel suite costs where the couple will be married? Read on to know more.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s hotel suite costs Rs 10 lakh a night?

The most-anticipated wedding of the season started with an auspicious note with the couple praying to the Almighty to seek blessings. After winding up some of the pre-wedding functions in Delhi, the couple, with their friends and families, will be flying to the City of Lakes Udaipur, Rajasthan for their traditional wedding. Reportedly, the soon-to-be-married couple has booked luxurious hotels like The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace for the regal wedding happening on September 24.

Pari and Raghav have locked some of the luxurious and expensive suites at the hotels. According to a report by India Today, the most expensive Maharaja Suite of The Leela Palace Hotel has also been booked which reportedly costs around Rs 10 lakh per day. The suite is spread over 3500 square feet and has a special view of the lake.

More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

Everyone’s waiting with bated breath to see the couple in their wedding ensemble. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Raghav’s maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, shared that he has designed all the wedding outfits for the groom. As for Parineeti’s outfit, it has been reported that she will be wearing a Manish Malhotra ensemble for her big day. A report by India Today also suggested that the guests who will be attending the grand wedding will have to obey the no-phone policy at the private and confidential wedding.

