Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Is ‘Jiju’ Nick Jonas going to skip the event for THIS reason?

It’s been a couple of months since lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in an intimate ceremony. The couple exchanged rings in the presence of their family and friends in New Delhi. After being papped multiple times together, the couple is currently gearing up for their wedding festivities to begin. While that’s happening, Parineeti’s Jiju, American singer Nick Jonas is on a tour for the next couple of months. Looking at his jam-packed schedule, it’s speculated that Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick won’t be able to make it to the most anticipated shaadi of the season.

Nick Jonas to not attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding?

Currently, the band Jonas Brothers, comprising Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas is on tour. According to their website, they have a pretty busy year. Ever since they started The Tour on August 12, they have been performing almost every day across the US and Canada and this remains the same for the next couple of weeks. Looking at their calendar, after wrapping up today’s performance, they will be next performing on September 21, September 22, and September 23 with a break on September 24. That’s the day when Parineeti and Raghav will be getting married. But, immediately the next day, the brothers will be performing in Pittsburgh. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas flew down to India to attend Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement that took place on May 13th. The Citadel actress posed for the paps in a neon green ruffled saree.

Wedding preps have commenced at Raghav Chadha’s Delhi residence

As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav will get married on September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan at Taj Lake Palace and The Leela Palace while the pre-wedding festivities will begin a day prior. As the day is finally here, preparations are in full swing at groom Raghav Chadha’s New Delhi residence. Earlier today, paparazzi captured visuals of Raghav’s house being decked up for the celebrations as some of the pre-wedding functions are expected to happen in Delhi too. Reports have it that the two families are currently in Delhi for some pre-wedding ceremonies.

